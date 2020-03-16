(Please note: Due to COVID-19, this has become a private family funeral service.)
Terry Leon Bargen departed his earthly life to begin his next adventure on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 70.
Terry is survived by his wife, JoAnna Bargen; daughter, Tammy Bargen; grandchild, Caden Ackles; as well as his brother, Lowell Bargen; and sisters, Pam Beale and Cheryl Mohler.
Terry was born December 13, 1949. He attended Superior High School and graduated in 1968. He worked at the Cement Plant in Superior, the ASCS Office in Nelson, and Delka’s Garage in Hardy as a mechanic. Along the way he also was a self-employed farmer as well as in terrace construction. He married his wife on June 21, 1980.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Superior, Nebraska. Pastor Robert Hopkins will be officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend the burial which will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Following the graveside services everyone is invited to D&D's Lyons Den in Nelson to continue Terry's celebration of life. Please direct memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW; Lilburn, GA 30047 or at lbda.org/donate.
