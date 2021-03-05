Terry N. (Salmen) Bjorkman, 63, of Doniphan, Nebraska, passed away March 3, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center East Campus.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at Doniphan United Methodist Church. Reverend Scott Evans will officiate. A visitation will be on Sunday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m., also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
We ask that COVID-19 precautions continue to be followed, and face coverings are still required. More information to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.