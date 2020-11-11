Theodore F. 'Ted' Minard Nov 11, 2020 Nov 11, 2020 Updated 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Theodore F. “Ted” Minard, 89, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Theodore F. Minard Hastings Nebraska Pass Away Funeral Home Cremation Service Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFour more Adams County residents lose battle with COVID-19Hildreth, Wilcox teens killed in Holdrege lakeHPS investigates threat at high school, finds all students and staff safeClay County man dies of COVID-19NSAA issues guidelines for winter sportsDoctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus 'sorrow' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Nov 12 Toddler Time Thu, Nov 12, 2020 Nov 16 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Nov 16, 2020 Nov 18 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Nov 18, 2020 Nov 18 All ages story time Wed, Nov 18, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.