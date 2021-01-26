Former Hastings resident Theresa M. Schneider, 89, peacefully passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, surrounded by her loving family.
PLEASE SEE UPDATED SERVICE TIME. Rosary will be at 2 pm Wednesday, January 27, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow with Fr. Christopher Kubat and Fr. Thomas Brouillette officiating. Theresa’s favorite color was blue. If you so choose, wear a touch of blue in her memory. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/lbvfh Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or Hastings Catholic Schools.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
