Hastings, Nebraska, resident Thomas Charles “Tom” Johnson, 65, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Greg Allen Pickett officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Thomas was born on April 6, 1955, in Hastings, Nebraska to Vernon G. Johnson and Stephanie “Ann” (Parulski) Johnson. Thomas married Peggy Crawford on September 27, 2014, at Good Samaritan Village Chapel. Tom enjoyed making his family laugh. He liked comics, especially Batman and Superman. He was dedicated to his family and to his job at Thermo King. Most of all, he enjoyed his family, his grandkids and great-grandkids, who were all very special to him.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis; two sisters, Sandy and Kathy; mother-in-law, Ruth Duntz; and sister-in-law, Carol Johnson.
Survivors include wife, Peg Johnson of Hastings; children and spouses, Diedrae and Charles Ramsey of Hildreth, Jeremy and Tina Crawford of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Taylor Crawford and Cole Petr, Brenna and Thomas Oles, Regan Crawford, Madison Crawford, Grant Crawford, Jessica Ramsey, Victoria Ramsey, Cassandra Ramsey, Georgia Ramsey, and Rosalee Ramsey; great-grandchild, Preston Palmer; brothers and spouses, Ronald Johnson of Omaha, Wayne and Jan Johnson of Hastings, Mark and Nancy Johnson of Hastings; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
