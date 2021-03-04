Thomas James Capsar, 76, of Grand Island, Nebraska died March 4, 2021 at CHI Health St. Francis.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 12 at Resurrection Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Kadaprayil officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the burial at the Platt Duetsche. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 11 at Apfel Funeral Home — Grand Island. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Full obituary to follow.
