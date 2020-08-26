Thomas J. Jorn, 61, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island, Nebraska.
