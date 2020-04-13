Thomas James Jorn, 61, passed away to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Nancy Jorn; his daughter, Stacie Kuhlmann and her spouse, Joel Kuhlmann; his sons, Daniel Jorn, Matthew Jorn, and Timothy Jorn; his mother, Catherine Jorn; his sister, Terri Wagner; his brother, Mike Jorn; and his three grandchildren, Kamden, Kade, and Kynlee.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Travis; and his father, Wilfred Jorn.
Tom was born in Hastings, Nebraska to Wilfred and Catherine on July 24, 1958. It’s there that he was raised and met his bride, Nancy. They married and started their family while moving from town to town through his work with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency until they settled in Grand Island, Nebraska for many years. After the last child was through school, they uprooted and toured the country doing stints in Kansas, California, and finally Colorado. Tom was was known for being an extremely hard worker, avid gardener, and baseball fanatic. But above all, he was a deeply loving husband, father, and grandfather. He lived every day with the sole purpose of improving the lives of his family and friends. He will be missed by all of us.
A small gathering of immediate family will take place in Parker, Colorado followed by a larger memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
