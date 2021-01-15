Thomas Jeffrey Lonowski made his way to heaven before he entered the world on January 13, 2021. Thomas filled our hearts with more love than we have ever known. Though our time was short, we will always remember the moments we were able to hold our sweet baby boy.
Private family services will be held at the Blue Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be given to to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Thomas was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Omer and Melva Rucker, Floyd and Lenore Lonowski, and Duane and Lenora Kumke. He was also preceded in death by his new buddies Kurt Allen and Makena Brady.
Left to cherish Thomas are his parents, Nick and Paige Lonowski of Blue Hill; grandparents, Todd and Deanna Bailey of Central City, and Dan and Janet Lonowski of Hastings; great-grandparents, Jack and Linda Bailey of Fullerton; aunts and uncles, Justin Robinson of Fullerton, Jackson Bailey of Stromsburg, Carter and Emilee (Lonowski) Pratt of Juniata, Hailey Lonowski of Kearney, Derek and Jillian (Rocheford) Lonowski of Kearney, and Hannah Lonowski of Hastings; cousins, Kaleb and Kale Robinson of Fullerton, Renesmae Bailey of Stromsburg, and Miles, Holden and Nora Pratt of Juniata.
