Holstein, Nebraska, resident Timothy “Tim” Scott Shaw, 53, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Kearney Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska.
Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Holstein United Methodist Church in Holstein with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be in the Holstein Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at the Apfel Funeral Hom of Hastings, Nebraska.
Memorials may be given to the family to designate at a later date.
Tim was born March 14, 1967, to Charles and Linda (Hansen) Shaw in Minden, Nebraska. He graduated from Adam Central in 1985 and studied Ag Business at Central Community College Hastings Campus and Kearney State in Kearney. He was a member of the Holstein United Methodist Church.
When Tim was healthy enough, he loved farming and truck driving. He enjoyed hunting and riding his Polaris.
Tim is survived by his parents, Charles and Linda (Hansen) Shaw, sister, Colleen (Randy) Kothe, all of Holstein, niece, Jenna (Bradley) Reiter of Formoso, KS, nephews, Eric (Andrea) Kothe and Nicholas Kothe all of Holstein, great nieces and nephews, Colten Kothe, Hunter Kothe, Makenzie Kothe, Val Jean Reiter, Virginia Reiter, and Charles Reiter, aunts and uncles, Jerry Hansen of Porter Ranch, CA, Lester (Cheryl) Shaw of Naperville, IL and Russ (Deb) Shaw of Holstein,NE and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents and grandparents, Leland and Margaret Shaw and Kenneth and Marcella Hansen and brother Bradley Shaw.
