Hastings, Nebraska, resident Timothy W. Hamburger, 65, passed away at his home.
Services will be held at a later date. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Timothy was born on January 25, 1955, to Bernard Dale Hamburger Sr. and Betty Jean (Carmichael) Hamburger. He was employed by Carmichael Construction Company for over 40 years. He graduated from Hastings High in 1973. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan with a degree in psychology and also an undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University. Tim was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Betty Hamburger; and his brother, Jay Hamburger.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church and Start Over Rover.
Survivors include brothers, John (Charlotte) Hamburger of Hastings, Dale (Deb) Hamburger of Hastings; sister, Katherine “Kathy” (Steve) Haase of Burlington, Iowa, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.