Travis Lee Bailey, the son of Rex O. and Dawn (Stratman) Bailey, was born January 13, 1975 at Hastings, Nebraska. He went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the home of his parents in Fairfield, Nebraska surrounded by his family at the age of 45 years succumbing to a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Bailey of Fairfield; sons, Austin Richard Bailey and friend Madison Morris and granddaughter Skylyn Lee Bailey of Hastings, Nickolas Rex Bailey of Glenvil; daughters, Rylee Ann Bailey and Karlee Rose Bailey, both of Fairfield; parents, Rex and Dawn Bailey of Fairfield; sister, Marcia Davis of Glenvil; father and mother-in-law, AJ and Margaret Spatz of Seward; sister and brothers-in-law, Janeen and Derek Sturtevant of Waverly, Kristin and Brian Farber of Lincoln, Kimberly and Jordan Owens of Seward; nieces, nephews other relatives and his many friends.
DUE TO THE CURRENT PANDEMIC ALL GUESTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A FACE MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese, Nebraska. Rev. Cory Harrison officiating. Rosary services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, at the church in Deweese. Interment will be held in the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Deweese. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
