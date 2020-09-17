Trevor James Thayer, formerly of Superior, Nebraska, the son of Ronald D. Thayer and Shanna Lee (Pritchard) Thayer was born June 22, 1990 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He departed this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 30 years.
Trevor is survived by his mother, Shanna Bane of Lincoln; father and stepmother, Ron and Denise Thayer of Superior; brothers, Andrew Pritchard and wife Jessica of Lincoln, Alex Thayer of Hastings, and Hunter Pritchard of Lincoln; stepsister, Ali Hunter and husband Bryan of Elkhorn; stepbrother, Ben Furman of Superior; other relatives and his many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Superior Country Club in Superior. Pastor Natalie Faust will be leading the celebration. Music will be provided by Tom Jensen. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Thayer family. There will be a book signing on Monday at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Superior from 1-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Superior is in charge of the arrangements.
