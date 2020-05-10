Upland, Nebraska, resident Trevor Upshaw, 30, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Juniata, Nebraska.
Trevor’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date at the Juniata Cemetery at Juniata.
Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings, Nebraska, is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Trevor was born October 27, 1989, to Michelle Upshaw and Donald Greuter Sr. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Trevor loved his children more than anything. Isabella Upshaw was born on 10/08/2009 to Trevor and Angela Upshaw. Shane Upshaw was born 02/02/2011 to Trevor and Angela Upshaw. Later on, Trevor had three more children with Shanay Monthey: Trevor Jr Upshaw, Cameron Upshaw and Abel Upshaw.
Trevor enjoyed working on vehicles, riding four-wheelers and going mudding. In his younger years, he was a very talented wrestler. He had a passion for herbal remedies and chemistry. One might say he was a real life Robin Hood. He loved to make people laugh.
He is survivors include, wife Angela Upshaw of Upland; children, Isabella Upshaw, Shane Upshaw of Upland and Cameron, Abel and Trevor Jr Upshaw all of Hastings; father, Donald Greuter of Upland; mother, Michelle Upshaw of Arkansas; brothers, DJ Greuter of Upland and Taylor Greuter of Grand Island, Nebrasksa; sisters, Tamara Upshaw of Arkansas and Sharee Wright of Moore, Oklahoma; and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, unnamed girlfriends, and lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by stepmother, Patricia Greuter, great-aunt, Terri Timmons, and multiple other Greuter/Upshaw relatives.
If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255
