Twilda R. Brown, the daughter of Orpha Minnie (Whelan) and John Valentine, was born July 15, 1929 at Hastings, Nebraska. She left us on September 1, 2020, to be with the Lord and to be reunited with the love of her life, Merl, at the age of 91 years, 1 month and 16 days.
She received her formal education attending the Roseland schools and graduated with the class of 1948. She was united in marriage with Merl A. Brown on August 13, 1949, at Hastings. This union was blessed with four daughters, Bonnie, Vickie, Sharon and Candy. They lived and raised their family in a number of area communities, including Clay Center, Roseland, Superior, Pauline and Hastings.
Twilda was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her home, gardening, country western music and cooking. She was employed for a period of time with a commercial laundry business in Hastings and also volunteered with the Hastings Senior Center. She was a dedicated member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she served the Lord with her church family on the funeral lunch committee as well as being a church greeter.
Though normally reserved, she was always up for a heated game of Kings in the Corner.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Orpha Valentine; her husband, Merl, on September 4, 1995; and a daughter, Bonnie Partridge.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vickie Daniels and husband, Kevin, of Blue Springs, Missouri; Sharon Brown-McIrvin and husband, Michael of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Candy Jackson and husband, Mike, of Blue Hill, Nebraska. Also surviving are her sister, Alta Dettman of Hastings; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (biological and extended family); other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with the Rev. Stefanie Hays officiating. Interment was at the Blue Valley Cemetery at Ayr.
