Tylan Wayne Imler was born at Rest on July 26, 2020, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Matthew and Kaitlin (Garner) Imler.
Memorial service will be 4:30 p.m Sunday, August 16, at Superior Church of Christ in Superior, Nebraska, with Pastor Mike Sander officiating. Visitation will be prior to his service from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Memorials may go in care of the family. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Tylan was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents, Galen and Marcile Imler; great-grandparents, Jim and Arcele Reiman and Ernie and Diane Imler; and great-grandmother, Ruth Elaine Walton.
Survivors include his parents, Matt and Kaitlin Imler of Superior; three brothers, Treyson, Zayden and Asher; grandparents, Cecil and Tammy Imler of Hardy, and Tom and Vicky Garner of Waco, Texas; great-grandfather, Gerome Walton of Colorado Springs; and host of relatives and friends.
