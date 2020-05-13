Tyler Michael Ramsey was born on June 27, 1991, and passed away on May 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Ramsey and Harry Alexander, Jr.
He is survived by wife, Courtney Ramsey; daughter, Braelynn Rose Ramsey; son, Carter Michael Ramsey; parents, Michael and Rhonda Ramsey; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Krystal Ramsey; sister, Melissa Ramsey; grandmothers, Sandra Alexander and Carolyn Ramsey; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large Air Force Family.
Visitation at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary in Papillion is Monday, May 18, from 9-11 a.m. immediately followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Ramsey Children’s Educational Fund. Kahler-Dolce Mortuary, 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE. 402-339-3232.
