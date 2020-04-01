Beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, godfather, and friend, Tyler Quinn Christensen, of Roeland, Kansas, passed away at age 41, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Tyler was the youngest child of Lee Christensen and Debra (Quinn) Christensen.
He was born on March 10, 1979, in Alma, Nebraska and raised in Orleans, Nebraska.
The greatest point of pride in Tyler’s life was working for Apple for eleven years.
Tyler moved from Hastings to Annapolis, Maryland, to live and work with his brother, John and a group of people that became life-long friends. Tyler went on to live in Boulder and Denver, Colorado; Holdrege, Nebraska; Saint Paul, Minnesota; and Roeland Park, Kansas.
Tyler suffered from Crohn’s Disease from age sixteen, and was diagnosed with cancer in March 2018. He rarely let his health issues slow him down, impact his spirit, or keep him from connecting with the people he loved.
Tyler is survived by his mother, Debra (Quinn) Sindt and stepfather, Rex Sindt of Holdrege; stepmother, Diane (Roeder) Christensen of Orleans; sister, Jenae Batt and her husband, Matthew of Saint Paul; brother, John Christensen and his wife, Sooki of Roeland Park; stepsiblings, Rex’s daughters: Bridgette Ohrt, and Katie Sindt both of Holdrege; Diane’s children: Katy Shaw and her husband, Jay of Orleans; and Jesse Gardner of Long Island, Kansas; nephews and nieces: Wyatt, Marshall, Eden, and Grace Christensen; nephew and godson, Emory Batt; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and special friends, including: Dave and Tai Webb.
Memorial gifts will be given to fund scholarships to Space Camp and can be directed to: US Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation; One Tranquility Base; Huntsville, AL 35805, or online at https://gospaceeducation.org/memorial-scholarships/tyler-christensen
A Memorial Book Signing and Celebration of Life Service will be held in Holdrege at a later date. If you would like to receive notice when memorial plans are scheduled, please email Jenae at battgirl17@gmail.com.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
