Uriyah Guillermo Aguirre, infant son of Guillermo and Sasha Aguirre, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. Book signing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Survivors include parents, Guillermo and Sasha Aguirre of Hastings; grandparents, Buck and Bonnie Linton-Hendrick of Hastings, Guillermo and Susana Aguirre of Dodge City, Kansas; many aunts, uncles, and other family members.
