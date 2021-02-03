Hastings, Nebraska, resident Velda Rae Schutte, 73, went to her Heavenly home Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gideon Bibles. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Velda was born March 29, 1947, in Adams County, NE to John M. and Leta (Stulken) Krull. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1965. Velda married Larry Schutte on August 29, 1965. She was a homemaker and a farm wife, helping her husband on the farm with daily chores. Velda was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and LWML. She enjoyed spending her winters in Arizona, camping, helping on the farm, golfing, fishing, and hiking.
Velda was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty June; in-laws, Lawrence and Alice Schutte; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Crawford.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Schutte of Hastings; children, Michael (Amy) Schutte of Juniata, Mark (Kathy) Schutte of Lawrence, KS; grandchildren, Micah (Kristen) Schutte of Hastings, Lydia Schutte (Jerod Haslett) of Lawrence, KS, Justin (Tamara) Daugherty of Oceanside, CA, Chad (Britney) Daugherty of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Jackson Haslett, Taelyr Daugherty, Brookelynne Daugherty, Delainey Daugherty, Brayden Daugherty, Riley Daugherty, Elijah Daugherty; siblings, Dale (Lee) Krull, Lola (Ray) Thiel, Karen (Phil) Bellefuil; brothers-in-law, Gaylord Crawford, Darrel (Gwen) Schutte; sister-in-law, Linda (Benny) Callison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.