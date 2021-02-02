Hastings, Nebraska, resident Velda Rae Schutte, 73, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at her home.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: February 3, 2021 @ 7:56 am
