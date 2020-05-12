Velma D. Stratton, 94, (former Red Cloud resident) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died April 30, 2020, at the Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, at the Red Cloud Cemetery with the Rev. Warren Schoming officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
