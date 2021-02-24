Verla Louise Nabity passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska. Verla was born August 14, 1926 in Chapman, Nebraska to Jesse and Gladys (Reeder) Raser. She grew up on the family farm, attended school and graduated from Chapman High School in 1944. She married Raymond Nabity on January 29, 1947. They farmed near Chapman, then moved to Grand Island in the early 1950s where they raised their family of six children. Verla later lived in Denver, CO and Omaha before moving to Wahoo in 2004.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Hehnke (Larry Hagemeier) of Juniata and Susan (Michael) Rarden of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Steven (Doris) Nabity of Gretna, David (Karen) Nabity of Sandy, UT, Gregory (Cindy) Nabity of Wahoo; grandchildren, Christine (Bruce) Osentowski of Dannebrog, Amanda Nabity of South Jordan, UT, Caroline Nabity of Arlington, VA, Joseph Nabity of Omaha, and Samantha Nabity of Holiday, UT; great-grandchildren Jacqueline (T.J.) Nordstrom of Grand Island and Cierra Osentowski of Omaha; great-great-granddaughter Emmie Nordstrom of Grand Island; brothers-in-law Stanley Nabity MD of Grand Island, Virgil Nabity of Lincoln, and Joseph (Barbara) Nabity of Omaha; sisters-in-law Beata Nabity, Annette Nabity, Martha Dibbern of Grand Island, Virginia Nabity of Cortez, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law; son Terrance Nabity in 2015; son-in-law Thomas Hehnke in 2013; twin great-grandsons Justin and Jeremy Osentowski in 1992; brothers Lyle Raser and Victor Raser; sister Donna Brown; sisters-in-law Angela Nabity, Helen Nabity, Peggy Nabity and Charlotte Raser; brothers-in-law, LeMoyne Brown, Ernest Nabity, Richard Nabity, Alfred Nabity and James Dibbern; former husband Raymond Nabity.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo with an informal Service of Remembrance at 5 p.m. Interment will be at Chapman Cemetery Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at Chapman Community Center. Memorials will be directed to the piano restoration project at the Howard Hanson House in Wahoo. He was a Wahoo native and founder of Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.