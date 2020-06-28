Verlin Rose, 83, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his son’s home in Aurora, Nebraska, with his family at his side.
Verlin Darrell Rose was born at his parents’ home four miles south of Rosemont, Nebraska, on February 26, 1937. He was the second child of Pete Ralph Rose and Grace Lidy Degener Rose.
Verlin was baptized at the Rosemont Presbyterian Church in 1937 and confirmed there in 1954 at the age of 17 years. He attended rural school District 37 of Rosemont through fourth grade. The family then moved to Red Cloud, Nebraska, in 1946 due to his father’s health.
Verlin attended school there until the ninth grade when the family moved back to another farm 8 miles south of Rosemont. Verlin then attended Eckley Consolidated School where he graduated in 1956.
During the summer following his junior year of high school, Verlin worked in Hastings, Nebraska, for the W.G. Pauley Lumber Construction Co. After graduation, he worked for Harold Beahm Dry Wall for a year.
He then attended telegraphy school at CB&Q Railroad in Hastings. He then worked as a telegrapher for the railroad in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado until the fall of 1959 when he volunteered for National Guard duty to fulfill his obligation to the military. His military training and service were at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Following 6 months of active duty there, he returned to Hastings where he worked at Hastings Equity Grain Bin Co. until 1961. He worked for Bob Fricke Construction from 1961-1964. He was honorably discharged from the National Guard in 1965.
He married Mildred Jane Janicke on May 29, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Hastings. Their first child, Ronald Vaughn, was born in December 1962.
The couple moved to Blue Hill, Nebraska, in May 1962, following Jane’s graduation from Hastings College. She began her teaching career in Blue Hill in the fall of 1962. Three more children blessed their marriage: Teresa Jane, Daniel Lynn, and Alesa Jalin.
Verlin started his own construction business in Blue Hill building homes in the Lawrence, Glenvil, Fairfield and Blue Hill area. During this time, he worked in partnership with Don Burge and Duane Kumke. Between 1979 and 1982, Verlin was in partnership with Walt Thomas, owning and operating the bowling alley and café named Sunset Lanes.
In 1982, Verlin left the business and started Rose Sales & Service, specializing in heating and air conditioning sales, installation and repair. He continued in this business until 2004 when he retired.
Verlin was a member of the Blue Hill Commerce Club from 1964-1980. He served as president and treasurer of this organization. He was elected to serve on the Blue Hill City Council from the mid-1960s to 1970 and again from 1989-1993, serving as chairman of Council and Blue Hill Mayor for a portion of his elected service time.
Verlin was a member of the United Methodist Church in Blue Hill and served on the church board and the Board of Trustees. He was a volunteer member of the Blue Hill Fire Department for many years.
In 1990, he started his annual trips to Mexico as a part of Mabel’s Mexico Mission, building many Casitas for the needy there. Verlin was a member of the Blue Hill American Legion.
During his childhood years in Red Cloud, he spent many hours fishing the Republican River near his home. As an adult, Verlin’s favorite activities included square dancing and camping with his square-dancing friends, fishing trips, and elk hunting trips to Colorado with his two sons and friends.
He also enjoyed backpacking in the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming, traveling and exploring many states in their RV, including two trips to Alaska. He looked forward to his yearly mission trips to Mexico.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Pete and Grace Rose; sister, Shirley Moore; and grandchild, Carrie Marie Rose, daughter of Dan and Lara Rose.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Jane; children Ron Rose (Jo), Teresa Miller (Dave), Dan Rose (Lara), and Alesa Johnson (Chad); grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kirk Rose, Casey and Rachel Rose and Chloe, Derek and Heidi Rose, Grace and Olivia, Dillon and Alexis Rose, the children and grandchildren of Ron and Jo Rose; Brett Miller, Logan and Ashyln Miller, Bron and Emelyn, Emma Miller, the children and grandchildren of Dave and Teresa Miller; Emily Rose, Marci Rose, Jared Rose, Briella Rose, Titus Rose, the children of Dan and Lara Rose; and Ben Johnson and Anna Johnson, the children of Chad and Alesa Johnson.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, with family present at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass officiating. Luncheon to follow. Burial will be 2 p.m. at Rosemont Presbyterian Cemetery in Rosemont with Military Rites by A.L. Shirley Post #176 of Blue Hill.
Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a future date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
