Sutton, Nebraska, resident Verly M. Hofmann, 101, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton with Rev. Carl Gobelman officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton, NE. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton, NE.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
With the continued spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested and highly recommended.
