Superior, Nebraska, resident Vernon H. Kimminau, 88, passed away February 7, 2021 in Deshler. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Superior. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday with rosary following at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Superior. Memorials can be directed in care of the family and sent to Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 282, Superior, NE, 68978. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is caring for the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in Webster County crash
- Hastings firefighters respond to house fire in freezing temperatures
- 2 killed in head-on crash in south-central Nebraska after driver tried to pass snowplow
- The Boss visits Geographic Center to shoot Jeep Super Bowl commercial
- Coon Rapids group wants a vote on changing city's name
- 8 rescued, 3 arrested in human trafficking operation at truck stops, authorities say
- Three Clay County women latest victims of COVID-19
- St. Cecilia to add ag education, FFA
- Weekend storm could bring 10 inches of snow
- Five from Tribland selected to Shrine Bowl
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.