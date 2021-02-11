Superior, Nebraska, resident Vernon H. Kimminau, 88, passed away February 7, 2021 in Deshler. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Superior. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday with rosary following at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Superior. Memorials can be directed in care of the family and sent to Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 282, Superior, NE, 68978. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is caring for the family.

