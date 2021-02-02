Hastings, Nebraska resident Vernon L. “Vern” DuBois, 76 passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with military rites by the Hastings Military Honor Guard with Paul Julian officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Agra, KS. Memorials may be given to Hastings Military Honor Guard. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Vern was born April 4, 1944, in Agra, KS to Wayne & Hazel (Kriley) DuBois. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1962. Vern served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant (SP5) from 1962-1965. He married Patricia Claus on March 26, 1966.
Vern was a salesman and manager for Big A Auto Parts and Auto Value. He loved watching NASCAR and going to races. Vern enjoyed working at his storage building, spending time with his grandchildren, his dogs, and was excellent at building engines.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne DuBois and Hazel Hansen; in-laws, Ralph & Lucile Claus; and brother-in-law, Del Tatro.
Survivors include his wife, Pat DuBois of Hastings; son, Jim (Kim) DuBois of Windsor, CO; granddaughters, Taylor DuBois and Brooke DuBois, both of Windsor, CO; sisters, Fauna Tatro of Geneva, Nancy (Harold) Dynneson of Palmyra; brothers-in-law, Bill (Luisa) Claus of Omaha, Bob (Carol) Claus of Hastings; sister-in-law, Cindy (Steve) John of Ukiah, CA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
