Hastings, Nebraska resident Vernon L. “Vern” DuBois, 76 passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with military rites by the Hastings Military Honor Guard with Paul Julian officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Agra, KS. Memorials may be given to Hastings Military Honor Guard.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
