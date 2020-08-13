Vernon Paul Yung, the son of Russell and Hilda (Keller) Yung was born January 4, 1958 in Superior, Nebraska. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Hastings, Nebraska at the age of 62 years.
Survivors include his sister, Wilda Leisy and husband Darrel of Atkinson; brothers, Byron Yung and wife Brenda of Lincoln, and Gordon Yung and wife Terresa of Holdrege.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings. Pastor Joel Remmers will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to service time on Saturday at the Church. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at the Guide Rock Cemetery in Guide Rock, Nebraska. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
