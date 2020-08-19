Hastings, Nebraska resident, Vicki Lynn Peshoff, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.
There will be no service, no visitation. Burial will be in the Kelly Cemetery, Kelly, North Carolina. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Memorials may be given to the family.
Vicki was born July 23, 1949, to Robert Dean and Marian Margaret (Brown) Gay in Hastings. She attended South Central Community College in North Carolina and became a LPN nurse, retiring in 2009. She married J.B. Peshoff in 1971. J.B. passed away August 12, 1999.
She enjoyed pixel art, cross stitch and paint by numbers. She loved her dog Nikki and she enjoyed collecting Breyer horses. She had a love for horses since she was a child.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph E. Jordan of Hastings and Steven Wayne (Renee) Peshoff of Leland, North Carolina; four stepchildren, Ramona Whatley of Vinton, Louisiana, JB (Sharon) Peshoff III of Troy, North Carolina, Frank E. (Darlene) Peshoff of Hartsville, South Carolina and Angela (Charles) Russ of Kelly, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B.; parents; stepfather, Earnest J. Jordan; and best friend, Sharon Dixon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.