Vicki Lee (Upton) Sweet, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Superior, Nebraska, on October 11, 2020.
Vicki was born June 6, 1949, in Lincoln to Bill and Iva Mae Upton.
She will be greatly missed by all who survive her, including husband, Harold Sweet; daughters, Jenny Krehbiel and husband Trever, Kathleen Frerichs and husband Brent, Kristen Corman and husband Brock; grandchildren, Jak Krehbiel, Eva Krehbiel, Ela Krehbiel, Max Krehbiel, Will Frerichs, Brady Frerichs, Lilly Corman, Chloe Corman, Braxton Corman; sister Pam Hoefs and husband Dr. Mike, and other relatives and a host of friends.
Graveside services is 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at the Rosemound Cemetery south Hardy. Pastor Marilyn Sweet will be officiating.
If you are planning to attend the graveside services, please bring along a lawn chair, if possible. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Superior is in charge of the arrangements.
Vicki had a great love for reading. Memorials will be sent to the Superior Public Library and the Alzheimer’s Association.
