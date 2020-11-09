Hastings, Nebraska, resident Victor E. Kyle, 77, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Butler Volland Chapel with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial with military rites will be 1:30 p.m. at Carleton City Cemetery in Carleton.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Thursday, with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.