Hastings, Nebraska, resident Victor E. Kyle, 77, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Butler Volland Chapel, with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial with military rites will be 1:30 p.m. at Carleton City Cemetery in Carleton. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Victor was born July 19, 1943, in Mahaska, Kansas, to Orville and Goldie (Doggett) Kyle Oberhelman. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Victor married Ruth Voss on July 21, 1968; she preceded him in death on November 19, 2016. He worked in construction for many years.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, LeRoy Oberhelman; wife, Ruth; sister, Lola and brothers, Don, Ralph, and Myron.
Survivors include a son, Robert (Carol) Kyle of Pueblo, Colorado; daughter, Mary (Ryan) Hall of Hastings; sister, Marilyn DeHart of Nelson; brothers, Leon (Vicki) Kyle of Hastings and Dave (Carole) Kyle of Hastings; and six grandchildren.
