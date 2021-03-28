Virgil “Dean” Juranek, 88, of Campbell, Nebraska, died Friday, March 26, 2021, surrounded by his family at Good Samaritan Society-St. John’s in Kearney.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating.
Burial with military rites by Willie Fierstein American Legion Post #169 and the Army National Guard Honor’s Team will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated.
Memorials can be directed to Westminster United Presbyterian Church or Willie Fierstein American Legion Post #169. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Dean was born on July 26, 1932 in Roseland, Nebraska, to Alfred and Anna (Mazel) Juranek. He graduated from Campbell High School in 1950.
He built wood elevators for two years. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, doing his basic training at Camp Chaffee, AK. He as sent to the Korean War, serving 14 months with the 25th infantry division 64th Field Artillery B.T.N, on the front lines. He served until 1953. He was transferred to Army Reserves to complete 8 years of service, then honorably discharged as a sergeant.
Service medals he earned were Bronze Star, United Nations, National Defense, Good Conduct, Korean War, Letter of Appreciation from Battery Commander.
He came home and farmed, and met and married his wife, Lora Ann Yant on August 5, 1956. To this union two daughters were born, Stephanie Jo and Judy Ann.
Throughout his lifetime he served on many boards.
He served the village town board as mayor, Volunteer Fire Department as chief, Campbell Chamber of Commerce, Presbyterian Cemetery Board, Boy Scout Leader for 12 years, and Franklin County Supervisor for 20 years.
He was a lifetime member of Willie Fierstein American Legion Post #169 in Campbell, VFW Post #05757 in Franklin, and the DAV Post #9 in Hastings.
He owned Juranek Construction Company for 45 years and dug graves for 14 cemeteries for 35 years. Dean loved hunting, fishing, camping and gardening.
Survivors include his wife, Lora Juranek of Campbell; his daughters, Stephanie (Steve) L’Heureux of Upland and Judy (Kim) Smith of Kearney; special son, Brent (Andrea) Loschen of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Karisa (Stan) Halpine of Grand Island, Marcus L’Heureux of Upland, Chase (Kate) L’Heureux of Gretna, Kip (Taylor) L’Heureux of Holdrege, Taylor (Jake) Mekelburg of St. Louis, Mo, Kris (Haven) Smith of North Platte, and Kort (Alison) Smith of North Platte; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Nielsen of Minden, and Lela (Clyde) Frerichs of Franklin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and LaVern Juranek, and sisters, Maxine Morgan and Phylis Sorenson.
