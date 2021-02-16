Hastings, Nebraska, resident Virginia Lee Nicolarsen, 93, passed away at College View Memory Assisted Living and Memory Support in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings.
