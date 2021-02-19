Hastings, Nebraska resident Virginia Lee Nicolarsen, 93, passed away at College View Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hastings.
No formal services are planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be attended by family on the one-year anniversary of her death. To share condolences with her family go to www.dewittfuneral.com Memorials are designated to the Hastings Senior High School Athletic Department c/o Hastings Public Schools Foundation.
Virginia Lee Nicolarsen, 93, has begun her journey into the beyond. Her journey in this life began in October 1927 and ended on February 15, 2021. She and her brother Don were adopted by Henrietta and James Boyd and spent their early days in Kearney, Nebraska. Raised by a large family of 1st generation Swedish folk; singing, dancing and theatricals were an integral part of her childhood. The joy she got from all manner of hijinks planted the seeds for a great love of the showmanship and laughter that only a large family can bring. She began her romance with Gerald, her husband, in high school and the two were inseparable until his death in 2002. They began their family in (1946) at the converted army barracks at Good Samaritan Village in Hastings. The birth of their first son, Gerald (Nick), brought both of them closer to the dream they had of raising a large family together. Soon they outgrew their home as Nick was followed by Greggory, Michael, and Cynthia. Their growing family moved to a home on 7th street where they welcomed their sons Kirk and Brent into the world. That was quite enough for Ginger, as it would be for most, so they began the joyful work of supporting their family. As their husbands partnered in business, Ginger and Carolyn Swedlund supported and raised their families around the successes of Tom and Jerry’s furniture store, Lee and Lincoln townhouses, and other housing opportunities for families and seniors across their community. While the demands of industry and a large family kept both Ginger and Jerry busy, they were a staple at all of their children’s sporting events and managed to always make family time a priority. ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ soon turned into ‘Grandma’ and ‘Grandpa’ when their first grandson was born. Grandma Ginny was the apple of her grandchildren’s eye as she loved each of them with a grace and kindness second to none. Today, Grandma Ginny leaves 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren to mourn her passing. There is no doubt that she succeeded in her goal of creating a loving, happy home for a large family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; brothers Don (Bev) Boyd, Charles Sypher, Ken Schoenleber (Carol); sister, Jeanne (Tom) Ackerman; sons, Gregg and Brent and great-grandson De’ante.
She is survived by her brother, Bill (Betty) Boyd; children, Nick (Karla), Mike (Debra), Cynthia, Kirk; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer), Jamie (Mark), Joel (Danell), Jessica (Chris), John, Andy (Kate), Natalie, Garrett, Scott, Josh (Tara), Alexzandra (Mark), Boyd, Jeremy (Sarah), Jared (Ashley), Jenna (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Trey, Olivia, Isabella, DeAngelo, Zion, Jillian, Josephine, Alexis, Amelia, Max, John, Grace, Tristan, Tinley, Greggory, Julian, Henrietta, Isaiah, Sophia, Jaxten, Spike, Chapman, Ellie, Leah, Benjamin, Bohdi, Dalilah; great-great-grandchildren Ezra, Liela.
This beautiful and vibrant woman will always be remembered and loved by all of us who knew her. Rest in peace sweet lady.
