Hastings, Nebraska, resident Vonda K. Hahne, 47, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Visitation is 9-12 p.m. on Monday, April 13 at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.