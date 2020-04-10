Hastings, Nebraska, resident Vonda K. Hahne, 47, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Visitation is 9-12 p.m. on Monday, April 13 at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Vonda was born January 5, 1973, to Von and AlmaDean (Johnson) VanMeter in Mankato, Kansas. She graduated from Mankato High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree at Fort Hayes State University in Hayes, Kansas. Vonda married Mike Hahne on March 31, 2007, in Superior, Nebraska.
Vonda was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Lois Hahne.
Survivors include husband, Mike Hahne of Hastings; triplet sons, Brandon, Brayden and Brett, all of Salina, Kansas; mother, Alma Johnson of Salina, Kansas; father, Von VanMeter of Salina, Kansas; sisters and spouses, Deana and Tate Woods of Salina, Kansas, and Kelly and Shane Bruce of Arizona; sister by choice, Erin Skanks of Hastings; and father-in-law, Jim Hahne of Hastings.
