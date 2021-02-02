Roseland resident W. Gene Weber, 75, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 8, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Private family burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday with family present 2-4 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page.The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gene was born June 21, 1945, in Hastings, NE to Paul “Buddy” & Edna (Bernhardt) Weber. He graduated from Juniata High School. Gene married Janice Eisele on September 26, 1963, at the Juniata Community Church in Juniata.
Gene farmed in the area for many years. He served on the CO-OP Grain & Supply Board in Roseland, Roseland School Board, Roseland Volunteer Fire Department, and was a member of Sons of Legionnaires.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Seth Brown; one brother-in-law; Roger Eisele and one sister-in-law; Dorothy Kulhanek.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Weber of Roseland; children, Jill (John) Beyke of Hastings, Jody (John) Oberheide of Hastings, Jacqueline Weber of Aurora; grandchildren, Taylor Beyke, Kendall Oberheide, Karley Oberheide; sister, Paula (Darrel) Katzberg of Juniata; brothers-in-law, Steven Eisele of Junita, Stephen Kulhanek of Hastings; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
