Roseland, Nebraska resident W. Gene Weber, 75, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 8, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Private family burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday with family present 2-4 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.