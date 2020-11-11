Walter John Stark, Jr., 88, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System in Grand Island.
Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. Military Honors will be conducted by the Loomis Veterans Organization, in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Team. The graveside service will be live-streamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
