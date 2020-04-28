Hastings, Nebraska, resident Wanda Abrams, 73, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be announced and held at a later date. In honoring her wish for cremation there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
