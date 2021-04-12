Wanda Lee Wright, 85, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Wanda was born on April 4, 1936, to Lester and Margaret (Andersen) Burge in Cowles, NE. Wanda attended school at Hastings High School through the 11th grade. She, later in her adult life after her children were grown, achieved her GED through Hastings Community College.
Wanda worked in Hastings for several years at the box factory when she met the love of her life, Leland Wright. Lee and Wanda were married on November 22, 1955, and moved to Lincoln. While in Lincoln Wanda was a housewife and mother.
In 1961, Lee and Wanda and their 3 children moved to Blue Hill where they spent the next 55 years. For 20 of those years they owned Lee’s Conoco. Wanda continued as a housewife and mother and also drove school bus. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking family trips.
After her husband Lee retired they spent several years enjoying trips to the casino and to visit children and grandchildren. Lee and Wanda moved to Waco to live with their oldest son, Mike and his wife Angie in 2016. Wanda enjoyed her time there and it came to feel like home but due to some health issues moved to the Kensington Assisted living facility in Hastings in September of 2020.
Wanda is proceeded in death by her parents, Lester and Margaret (Andersen) Burge; brothers, Calvin Burge, Ronald Burge and his wife, Sharon; sisters, Marcelyne (Burge) Coutts and her husband Eugene, Donna (Burge) Goedert and her husband Paul; brother-in-law, Vern Allen, and daughter, Rhonda (Wright) Cox.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Allen of Hastings; sister-in-law, Ardyce Burge of Blue Hill; sons, Mike (Angie) Wright of Waco and Rod (Bev) Wright of Chappell; son-in-law, Steve Cox of Omaha; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life funeral service at the United Methodist Church in Blue Hill on Saturday April 17, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. Inurnment will be in Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill with a lunch after the service. There will not be a visitation as it was Wanda’s wish to be cremated. It was also Wanda’s wish that memorials be sent to the Solid Rock Bible Church in Chappell, or the Wounded Warrior program. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
