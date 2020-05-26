Former Harvard, Nebraska resident, Wanda Marie Cannon, 64, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Services will be held in Harvard at a later date.
Wanda was born on February 18, 1956, in Lubbock, Texas to Mary A. (Sapp) Brophy and Francis Brophy. While growing up Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family. She lived in many states. During childhood years her father’s work relocated them to Washington, Colorado, and Nebraska.
Wanda spent several years in Harvard. There she attended both elementary and high school. After high school she attended Hastings Community College in Hastings, Nebraska where she received her degree in Hotel and Motel management. She then worked for the Clark Hotel in Hastings. In later years she worked for Leverage Tool in Glenvil, Nebraska.
On April 11, 1972 she married Donald Cannon. At first they lived in Hastings and Harvard. Later, in life, they moved to Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia. They lived there for a few years but, Wanda’s love for Nebraska brought them back to Harvard.
Her love for children was given to her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. At one time or another she babysat all of them. Wanda’s greatest passion was her love for animals, especially dogs. Her many dogs were her replacement for never having children.
After Wanda’s husband died she moved to Cambridge, Nebraska to be closer to her mother and father, sister Pam, nieces, and nephews. While in Cambridge, Wanda worked at Wee Kids Preschool and Daycare. Her gentle love and compassion were given to all ages.
Some of the things she enjoyed were various games on her phone, Bingo, Candy Crush, and Words with Friends. She also enjoyed reading, watching TV, calling and texting her family and friends, painting ceramics, and listening to country music.
In 2018 Wanda moved to Crete, Nebraska to be with her sister, Pamela. In 2019 she moved into her own apartment in Lincoln. In 2020 complications from health issues caused her to be hospitalized and then put into rehabilitation. During a rehabilitation stay she contracted the Coronavirus COVID-19. Due to this and her various health issues she went to be with God on May 16, 2020.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cannon; mother, Mary A. (Sapp) Brophy; sister-in-law, Jackie Brophy; and nephew, Josh Hedlund.
Survivors include father, Francis E. Brophy and friend Vera Smith of Hastings; siblings and spouses, Robert “Bob” Brophy of Adams, Tennessee, Pamela Mangers-Kruger and William Kruger of Crete, Susan and Craig Steinkruger of Hastings; aunts and uncles, Beverly and Don Wiess of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Ken Sapp of Montana, Jolene Markland of Harvard; nieces and nephews, Angela and Steve Hagedorn of Grand Island, Mitch Mangers of Crete, Heather Nielson of Crete, Macey Steinkruger, Daphne Burson, Chad Flanders; great-nieces and great-nephews, Spencer Hagedorn, Cameron Hagedorn, Seren Mangers, Jordan Lott, Trista Lott, and Bryson Lott.
