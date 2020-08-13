Rural Glenvil, Nebraska resident, Wayne Classen, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Private family burial will be at a later date. In honoring his wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Wayne graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1953. He married Betty Schumm on October 1, 1960. Wayne was a farmer and worked 25 years at Metz Baking Co. He served in the Army National Guard for 6 years.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty Classen of Glenvil; son, Brian Classen and his wife Tammy; grandchildren, Christian and Brady all of Lincoln; and sister, Eileen Valentin of Glenvil.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Helen (Meyer) Classen; and brother-in-law, Ivan Valentin.
