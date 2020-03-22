Wayne J. Broeckelman, 78, of Esbon, Kansas, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Beloit, Kansas.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. A memorial funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Esbon at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Cemetery at Esbon or the Esbon Community Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
