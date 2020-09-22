Roseland, Nebraska resident, Wendell E. Johnson, 78, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Wendell was born August 10, 1942, in Adams County, Nebraska to Carl and Carolina (Stromer) Johnson. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1960. Wendell married Dian R. Parr on September 29, 1962, in Roseland.
Wendell owned and operated Johnson Trenching & Well Service from 1974 to 2020 and from 2003 to 2020 with his son Waylon. He was a director of Little Blue NRD from 1983 to 1988, director of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District from 1989 to 2011, and chairman of Silver Lake Township Board from 2003 to 2013.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Dian R. Johnson; children and spouses, Billy and Tammie Johnson, Linda Johnson, Waylon and Angela Johnson; grandchildren, Kris Johnson, Kasey Johnson, Lee Herrington, Wyatt Johnson; great-granddaughter, Karlee Johnson; brothers and spouses, Orville Johnson, Richard and Iris Johnson, Ernest and Karen Johnson, Tom and Ruth Johnson, Jerry and Diana Johnson.
