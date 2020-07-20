Wendell (Windy) Leon Felsburg, 78, was born on October 2, 1941, to Walter and Norma (Franklin) Felsburg of Gaylord, Kansas. He passed away on July 18, 2020, at Parkview Care Center in Osborne, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Felsburg of Gaylord; sister Martha (Bill) Watkins of Cummings, Georgia; brother Keith (Esmerelda) Felsburg of Lake Elsinore, California; daughters, NormaJean Felsburg of Norton, Kansas, Loretta (Danny) Standley of Wichita, Kansas, and Wendy (Shawn) Luman of Hutchinson, Kansas; grandchildren, SkyeAnne (Tyson) Kline, William (Jessica) Felsburg, Cassandra, Jared, Jonah, Micah and Nathaniel Standley, and Ryan Luman; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, and his youngest brother, David Felsburg.
Celebration of Life services are 10:30 a.m. on July 27 at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary in Smith Center, Kansas. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the mortuary.
Burial with full military honors in the Gaylord Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be given to DAV and/or American Legion Riders and sent in care of the mortuary.
