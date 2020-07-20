Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.