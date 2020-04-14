Hastings, Nebraska resident, Wesley Dee “Wes” Dickenson, 87, passed away in his home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Grace United Methodist Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Wes was born January 23, 1933 in Lawrence, Nebraska to Ivan and Ruth (King) Dickenson. The family moved to Hastings in 1939 where he graduated from Hastings High School in 1951 and Hastings College in 1959. Wes served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He married Joyce Hill on December 22, 1957.
Wes worked as a social worker at Hastings Regional Center from 1961 until he retired in 1998. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served as chairman of the administrative board, was a member of the board of trustees, and participated in the finance committee. He chaired the Turkey Dinner for twenty years, organized and prepared the Wednesday evening meals for many years, and served as a Stephen Ministry leader and caregiver. After his retirement, he participated in mission trips to Panama, Bolivia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Red Bird Mission in Kentucky. His closest friends were those he shared life with on mission trips and service projects and through the DUOs Sunday School class and the men's Bible studies.
Outside of church, Wes loved working in his garden, hiking Snowy Range in Wyoming, and entertaining all the grandkids. He will be remembered by his family for his strong work ethic, diligence, kindness, humor, devoted care for his wife, service to others, and his pies! Wes spent his life working relentlessly to leave this world a better place than he found it. We have all benefited. He ran this race well and is surely being welcomed on the other side as a good and faithful servant.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife of 62 years, Joyce Dickenson of Hastings; sons, Carl Dickenson of Harvard, and Jorge Dickenson of Lincoln; daughter, Susan (Glen) Cole of Hastings; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Hersh of Inavale, Anthony (Kathleen) Cole of Naples, Florida, Austin Cole of Hastings, and Christiana Cole of Hastings; and great-grandchildren, Deanna, Sealee, Felix, and Aiden.
