Weston D. Anderson, 87, passed away October 30, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. and services at 6:30 p.m. on November 3 at John A. Gentleman Funeral Home located at 14151 Pacific Street in Omaha. Burial with military honors at 11 a.m., November 4, at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Weston was born the second of seven children in Park City, Utah, to Lafayette and Rhoda Anderson. He started his career with Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph in Hastings immediately after high school. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He married Mary Gilsdorf in 1959. They made their home in Hastings, and later in Fairbury. Weston retired from LT&T in 1991 after 40 years of service.
Wes and Mary spent many winters in Arizona after retirement. They moved to Omaha in 2005 to be closer to family. Weston was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Eagles Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary; son, Daniel (Deb) Anderson; daughters, Barbara (Kerry) Sudrla and Sheryl Anderson; grandchildren, Darrin and William Anderson, and Jason, A.J. and Shannon Sudrla; brothers, Lafe Anderson, John (Pat) Anderson, Arlynn (Catherine) Anderson and Dwaine (Diane) Anderson; sisters Lynette Anderson, Josephine Anderson; sister-in-law, Agnes Archer and numerous nieces and nephews.
